Morgan Stanley Boosts Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $118.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE:RTX opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $66.11 and a twelve month high of $92.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.