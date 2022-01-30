Morgan Stanley Cuts Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $225.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $227.15.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP opened at $199.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $164.24 and a 12 month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total transaction of $3,497,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after buying an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,814,000 after buying an additional 95,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,688,000 after buying an additional 129,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,671,000 after buying an additional 555,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.