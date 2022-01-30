Morgan Stanley Lowers KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $400.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $431.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KLAC. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

KLA stock opened at $366.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $410.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.07.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

