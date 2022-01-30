Morgan Stanley Reiterates €174.60 Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Morgan Stanley set a €174.60 ($198.41) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DB1. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($215.91) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($186.36) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €163.26 ($185.52).

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at €154.70 ($175.80) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €146.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €145.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion and a PE ratio of 24.53. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of €130.10 ($147.84) and a 1-year high of €163.35 ($185.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

