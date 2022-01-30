Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON MAB1 opened at GBX 1,290 ($17.40) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £686.34 million and a PE ratio of 43.00. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 850 ($11.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,500 ($20.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,368.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,346.11.

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Lucy Tilley purchased 22 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,325 ($17.88) per share, for a total transaction of £291.50 ($393.28). Also, insider Ben Thompson sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,333 ($17.98), for a total value of £733,150 ($989,139.23). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 189 shares of company stock valued at $249,070.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

