Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON MAB1 opened at GBX 1,290 ($17.40) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £686.34 million and a PE ratio of 43.00. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 850 ($11.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,500 ($20.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,368.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,346.11.

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Lucy Tilley purchased 22 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,325 ($17.88) per share, for a total transaction of £291.50 ($393.28). Also, insider Ben Thompson sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,333 ($17.98), for a total value of £733,150 ($989,139.23). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 189 shares of company stock valued at $249,070.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

