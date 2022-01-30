mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Achieves Market Cap of $11.40 Million

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $11.40 million and $2.29 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00045683 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00108556 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

