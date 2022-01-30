M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Holdings Lifted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 587.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 41.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

MTB opened at $172.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Piper Sandler raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.81.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

