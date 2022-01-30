MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.46

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 96413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPLN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MultiPlan from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price target on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MultiPlan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $288.21 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

In related news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Head purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter worth about $1,099,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,290,000 after purchasing an additional 888,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,760,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,959,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

