Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 585.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $25.08 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

