National Bank Financial Weighs in on Pembina Pipeline Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$43.50 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.92.

TSE PPL opened at C$39.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.76. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$32.30 and a 52-week high of C$43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$21.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.76.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total transaction of C$61,952.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -675.60%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

