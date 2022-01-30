National Bankshares Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$42.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.92.

TSE PPL opened at C$39.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -106.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$32.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5899998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -675.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total value of C$61,952.27.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

