National Bankshares Raises Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$20.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CAS. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.86.

Cascades stock opened at C$13.44 on Thursday. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$12.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.81.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1,000.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.2781218 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Cascades’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

