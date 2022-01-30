National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Announces Dividend of $0.28

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Monday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous dividend of $0.25.

National Instruments has increased its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. National Instruments has a payout ratio of 63.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National Instruments to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.80. 2,185,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,035. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $47.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average is $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 61.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

