Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 131,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after purchasing an additional 25,899 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,175,000 after purchasing an additional 240,405 shares during the period.

IUSG opened at $102.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.85. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49.

