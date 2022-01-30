Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stock Position in IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QED)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QED) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 2.14% of IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000.

QED stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67. IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $24.43.

