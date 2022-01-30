Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $273,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 16,191 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 17,673 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $74.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.19. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $54.88 and a 1-year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

