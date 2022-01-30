Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.31% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 819.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 44,709 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,477,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 15.5% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.39.

