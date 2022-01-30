NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of RBSPF stock remained flat at $$3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion and a PE ratio of -45.28.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

