NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Insider Acquires £54,000 in Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) insider Adam Palser acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($72,854.83).

NCC opened at GBX 200.50 ($2.71) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £621.06 million and a PE ratio of 57.29. NCC Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 200.50 ($2.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 348 ($4.70). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 228.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 268.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

NCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.90) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.90) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.52) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. upgraded shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.59) to GBX 310 ($4.18) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 342.20 ($4.62).

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

