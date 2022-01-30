NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Short Interest Update

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 131.3% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCSM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NCS Multistage by 6.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised NCS Multistage from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ NCSM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.99. 4,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,781. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.17 million, a P/E ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

