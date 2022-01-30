Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.10 price objective on the stock.

NEAPF stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Nearmap has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.

Get Nearmap alerts:

Nearmap Company Profile

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Nearmap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nearmap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.