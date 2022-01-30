Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.10 price objective on the stock.
NEAPF stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Nearmap has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.
Nearmap Company Profile
