Neil England Buys 20,000 Shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) insider Neil England acquired 20,000 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($26,713.44).
Shares of SBO opened at GBX 98.49 ($1.33) on Friday. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 96 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 111 ($1.50). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 106.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 106.97.
About Schroder British Opportunities Trust
Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder British Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder British Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.