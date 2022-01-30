Neil England Buys 20,000 Shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) insider Neil England acquired 20,000 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($26,713.44).

Shares of SBO opened at GBX 98.49 ($1.33) on Friday. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 96 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 111 ($1.50). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 106.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 106.97.

Get Schroder British Opportunities Trust alerts:

About Schroder British Opportunities Trust

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder British Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder British Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.