Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the forty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $542.79.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,679 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,479 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 8,775 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX opened at $384.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $569.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $584.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

