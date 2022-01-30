NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Shares Purchased by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 253.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,672 shares during the period. NeuBase Therapeutics makes up about 0.2% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of NeuBase Therapeutics worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 407,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

NBSE stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.16. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.

