Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, an increase of 282.7% from the December 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock traded up 0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,879. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a fifty-two week low of 13.60 and a fifty-two week high of 20.76.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.
Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.