Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, an increase of 282.7% from the December 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock traded up 0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,879. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a fifty-two week low of 13.60 and a fifty-two week high of 20.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 391.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter.

