Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 161.4% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.81. 131,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,759. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $5.30.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
