Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 161.4% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.81. 131,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,759. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $5.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 19.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $27,000.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

