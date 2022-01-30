Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NBIX. Barclays lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.35.

NBIX stock opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.70. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $119.99.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,138. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

