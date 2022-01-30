NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Shares of NBEV stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. NewAge has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $99.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.80 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NewAge will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other NewAge news, Director Ed Brennan purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NewAge by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NewAge by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of NewAge by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

