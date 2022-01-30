NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 7,007 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.7% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $61.45. The company has a market capitalization of $262.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

