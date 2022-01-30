NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.68.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.
Lockheed Martin Profile
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.