NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.8% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $30,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

VTV stock opened at $144.29 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

