Newton Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.75 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Newton has a total market cap of $21.75 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Newton has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00047748 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,576.07 or 0.06830631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,777.91 or 1.00170689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00052235 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

