NewYorkCoin Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last Week (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $492.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.69 or 0.00285873 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009659 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001999 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000639 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

