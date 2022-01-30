NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Shares Up 4.9%

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO) shares shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. 33,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 232,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.18 million and a PE ratio of -17.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.51.

NexOptic Technology Company Profile (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities; and mobile lens products.

