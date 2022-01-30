NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,998.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $298.17 or 0.00784677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.57 or 0.00240979 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00033257 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002763 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00011650 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00025060 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004381 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

