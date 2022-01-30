Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Shares of NCRBF stock remained flat at $$34.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61. Nippon Carbon has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $40.11.

Nippon Carbon Company Profile

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

