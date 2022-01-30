Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSANY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nissan Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an underweight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nissan Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nissan Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

NSANY opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.37. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $17.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

