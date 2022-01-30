Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Up 251.2% in January

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, an increase of 251.2% from the December 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nordea Bank Abp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.46.

NRDBY traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 97,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,901. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

