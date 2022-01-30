Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $303.43.

NSC stock opened at $271.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.27. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $236.10 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

