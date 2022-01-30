Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Releases Earnings Results

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,431. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $268.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.73. Northrim BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

In related news, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $57,165.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Aaron Michael Schutt acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $25,425.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the second quarter worth about $526,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

