NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the December 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NovAccess Global stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. NovAccess Global has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.97.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients. The company was founded on February 25, 1997 and is headquartered in Chesterland, OH.

