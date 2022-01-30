Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 78.2% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NUO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.04. 31,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,490. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
Recommended Story: Why is total return important?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.