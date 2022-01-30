Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 78.2% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NUO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.04. 31,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,490. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

