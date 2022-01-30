Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) and VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) Critical Survey

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) and VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuvei and VIQ Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvei N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VIQ Solutions $31.75 million 1.84 -$11.15 million ($0.84) -2.32

Nuvei has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VIQ Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvei and VIQ Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvei N/A N/A N/A VIQ Solutions -63.51% -85.94% -40.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nuvei and VIQ Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvei 0 1 6 0 2.86 VIQ Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nuvei presently has a consensus target price of $126.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.71%. VIQ Solutions has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 207.69%. Given VIQ Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than Nuvei.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.1% of VIQ Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments. The Technology and Related Revenue segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its proprietary technology. The Technology Services segment offers recording and transcription services. The firm serves the legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, corporate finance, and media industries. The company was founded on November 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

