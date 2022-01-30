NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives C$8.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.30.

NVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total transaction of C$201,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,332,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,856,258.52. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,127,000.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock traded up C$0.32 on Friday, reaching C$8.36. 959,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.08 and a twelve month high of C$8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.54.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$222.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.1428659 EPS for the current year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.