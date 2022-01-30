O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 103,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 373,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMP opened at $48.69 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $39.93 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

