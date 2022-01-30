O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 6,360.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,809,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,659,000 after buying an additional 753,356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,282,000 after buying an additional 104,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,275,000 after buying an additional 651,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,065,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,740,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after buying an additional 689,001 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.35. The stock has a market cap of $906.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RETA shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.