O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 435.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,332,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 6,619.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,516,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,093,000 after buying an additional 7,404,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,855,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,890,000 after buying an additional 5,559,597 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at $22,164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 179.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,691,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,389,000 after buying an additional 3,015,525 shares in the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNGO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Maxim Group started coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BNGO opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

