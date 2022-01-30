O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,091 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 90.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,785,000 after buying an additional 5,352,367 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 54.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,676,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,524,000 after buying an additional 1,646,600 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 436.1% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,247,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,469,000 after buying an additional 1,014,455 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 79.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,465,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 647,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 200.1% during the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after buying an additional 312,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTM opened at $32.77 on Friday. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.06.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CLSA downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

