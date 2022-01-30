O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3,318.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,668,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 789,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,697,000 after purchasing an additional 142,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $167.10 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $178.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

