O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 514 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $54.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.63. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

In other news, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $101,107.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 133,414 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,577,915.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,726 shares of company stock worth $1,846,531 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

